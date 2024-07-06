Vikings’ Khyree Jackson, 2 former college football players killed in car crash in Maryland

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed Saturday morning in a car crash in Maryland, police and the team said.

Jackson, 24, was one of three people who died in an overnight three-car crash in Prince George’s County, according to Maryland State Police.

The Vikings released a statement saying the team spoke to Jackson’s family, and is “devastated by the news.”

“I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree,” Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in the statement. “As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally. His story was one of resilience. He was taking steps to become the best version of himself not just for him, but for those who cared about and looked up to him.”

Jackson was a fourth-round selection of the Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft. He played two years at Alabama before finishing his college career with one season at Oregon.

FILE - Alabama defensive back Khyree Jackson (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed Saturday morning, July 6, 2024, in a car crash in Maryland, police and the team said. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vasha Hunt

Jackson was in the running to earn a starting cornerback job at the team’s training camp, which opens later this month in Eagan, Minnesota.

“I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said in the statement.

Police said Jackson died at the scene. The other victims were Isaiah Hazel, 23, and Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24.

Hazel played college football at Maryland and Charlotte, and Lytton played at Florida State and Penn State.

The three won state championships together at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Maryland, according to On3.com.

They were in the same vehicle at the time of the crash. Hazel was driving, and Jackson and Lytton were passengers, police said.

Investigators believe the driver of a second vehicle traveling north attempted to change lanes “at a high rate of speed” when they struck the car driven by Hazel and a third vehicle.

Nobody was injured in the second or third vehicles.

Investigators say alcohol might have been a contributing factor in the crash, and charges are pending “the investigation and consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.