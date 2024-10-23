Washington Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels misses practice because of his rib injury

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is not practicing Wednesday because of a rib injury, coach Dan Quinn said.

Daniels is listed as week to week and his status for Sunday against the Chicago Bears is uncertain. Quinn said Daniels would still take part in meetings with a further update expected Friday.

Veteran Marcus Mariota would start if Daniels is unable to play. Mariota replaced Daniels early in a 40-7 rout of Carolina that got the Commanders to 5-2 this season.

Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, has thrown for 1,410 yards, ran for 372 and been responsible for 10 touchdowns to become the favorite to win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honor. Sunday was supposed to be a showdown of the top two picks in the draft with Caleb Williams in town.

