Wentz not ready; Heinicke set to start again for Commanders

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke is set to start at quarterback again for the Washington Commanders when they visit the Houston Texans on Sunday, coach Ron Rivera said.

Carson Wentz did not take part in the team’s walkthrough Wednesday. Rivera said Wentz has been cleared to throw but has not been designated to return to practice after having surgery to repair a broken finger on his throwing hand.

Wentz, who worked out on an outdoor practice field, would have be eligible to return this week after spending the past four weeks on injured reserve. Instead, Washington will keep rolling with Heinicke, who is 3-1 since replacing Wentz as the starter.

The Commanders are in the thick of the NFC wild-card race at 5-5 after Heinicke helped them beat previously unbeaten Philadelphia on Monday night.

___

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke talks to reporters during an NFL football news conference in Ashburn, Va., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manuel Balce Ceneta Previous Next

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.