2024 Olympics schedule Aug. 11: US women go for basketball gold, closing ceremony

PARIS (AP) — Sunday is the final day for the Paris Olympics. The day will end with the closing ceremony at Stade de France, but 14 gold medals will be decided first.

It begins with the women’s marathon in the morning and continues with the men’s handball final between Denmark and Germany. The women’s volleyball final sees the Americans defending their title against first-time finalist Italy.

Competition concludes with host France facing the U.S. in the women’s basketball final. The Americans are trying to become the first team — in any sport — to win eight consecutive Olympic gold medals, breaking a tie with the U.S. men’s program that won seven in a row from 1936-68.

Here’s a guide of what to look out for:

The women run the Sunday marathon

Breaking from tradition, the women are running the Olympic marathon on the last day instead of the men, who raced Saturday. The marathon route has both a symbolic and historic feel since it traces the footsteps of the historic Women’s March on Versailles, which took place during the French Revolution in 1789. Kenyan runners have won the past two editions. The race begins at 8 a.m. CEST (2 a.m. EDT).

Breanna Stewart and USA basketball go for another gold

The French women face a tall order to win their first Olympic gold medal in basketball at 3:30 p.m. local time (9:30 a.m. EDT. They must beat Breanna Stewart and the seven-time defending champion United States at Bercy Arena. The U.S women are looking to win their 10th gold since the women’s competition started at the 1976 Games. The final is a rematch from the London 2012 title showdown, which France lost. In the bronze-medal game, Belgium faces Australia.

US defends a women’s volleyball title, too

The US women defend their gold against Italy, which is appearing in its first final and is guaranteed a first medal. Its previous best finish was fifth. Outside hitters Myriam Sylla and Loveth Omoruyi will look to cause an upset. The match starts at 1 p.m. CEST (7 a.m. EDT)

Modern pentathlon includes equestrian for the final time

The picturesque Palace of Versailles sees the conclusion of the women’s individual final at 12:40 p.m. CEST (6:40 a.m. EDT). Showjumping features at the Olympics for the last time in pentathlon before being scrapped in favor of an American Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course race. There’s also fencing, swimming and a laser run — a dynamic event combining laser pistol shooting and running laps.

Also of note

Denmark goes for its second Olympic title in men’s handball when it faces 2016 bronze medalist Germany at Pierre Mauroy Stadium at 1:30 p.m. CEST (7:30 a.m. EDT). … Two-time defending Olympic champion Serbia takes on 2012 champion Croatia for in water polo at 2 p.m. CEST (8 a.m. EDT). … Track cycling concludes with the women’s sprint and omnium and with the men’s keirin at the record-breaking Olympic velodrome, all starting between 1:15 p.m. CEST (7:15 a.m. EDT) and 2 p.m. CEST (8 a.m. EDT).

What to watch at the closing ceremony

All eyes will be on what director Thomas Jolly has created this time after the flamboyant open-air opening ceremony. The closing ceremony features the athletes’ parade and the handover of the Olympic flag to the organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Games. It will also include over 100 performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists on a huge stage.

The ceremony starts at 9 p.m. CEST (3 p.m. EDT).

