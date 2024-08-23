3-time Olympian Nick Malouf retires as Australia rugby sevens captain

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia men’s rugby sevens captain and three-time Olympian Nick Malouf has announced his retirement following the Paris Games.

The 31-year-old Malouf, who played in 61 world series tournaments and scored 82 tries for 410 points, made the announcement in a Rugby Australia statement Saturday.

Originally a flanker with the University of Queensland, Malouf was drafted into the Australian sevens program in 2012, making his debut in the Dubai World Series tournament. He was a regular member of the squad over the next three years and overcome a serious knee injury in 2015.

He was selected for his first Olympics in 2016, where Australia reached the Rio quarterfinals before he spent a season with the Leicester Tigers in England the following year. Malouf returned to the sevens program and captained Australia at his second Olympics in Tokyo in 2021, where the Australians also lost in the quarterfinals.

Malouf again captained Australia at a third Olympics, where the side reached the semifinals for the first time in Paris. Australia lost 31-7 in the semis to two-time defending champion Fiji, which went on to lose the gold medal final to France.

“I could never have believed I’d be so lucky to enjoy the last 12 years playing the game I love in the company of such great people,” Malouf said. “Rugby has given me so much and I am so thankful. What a privilege it’s been.”

Australia sevens coach John Manenti said Malouf was an “amazing leader.”

“For years he’s driven this group and is the most successful Australian men’s sevens captain in terms of World Series wins, tournament wins and Olympic performances,” Manenti said. “But most of all he’s a great man and we wish him every success in the business world.”

