After Chelsea move, US defender Caleb Wiley has sights on medal at Paris Olympics

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Chelsea can wait. Caleb Wiley’s priority over the next two and half weeks is to get his hands on a medal at the Paris Olympics.

The United States defender has already secured a move to the Premier League with Chelsea — now he has his eyes fixed on another prize.

“A medal. That’s what we’re going to fight for,” Wiley told The Associated Press. “And I have full belief that we’re going to do it.”

The U.S. men’s national team plays at the Olympics for the first time since 2008 when it takes on host nation France, one of the tournament favorites, in Marseille on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Wiley is likely to be the subject of increased interest from Chelsea fans, at least, after he completed his move to the two-time Champions League winner from Atlanta United on Monday in a deal worth a reported $11 million.

The left back said he had been inundated with messages since the announcement and has not been able to reply to them all while the U.S. prepares for its Olympic return. But rather than the transfer distracting him from the Games, he said Olympics had helped take his mind off the biggest move of his career while the details of the transfer were being finalized, months after he learned of Chelsea’s interest.

“I think for me the most important thing was staying present. It’s been an ongoing thing for a while now, for a few months,” Wiley said. “Just knowing where I was, staying focused with Atlanta at the time and then now with the Olympics has helped me kind of just be in the moment.

“I think it’s important to, to enjoy it first. You know this doesn’t happen to too many kids and so I think (you need) to embrace the feeling.”

As well France, which is coached by Thierry Henry, the Americans have been drawn with Guinea and New Zealand in Group A.

U.S. coach Marko Mitrovic said his players should embrace the opportunity of playing France in its opening game, but doesn’t believe it will define his team’s tournament.

“I think once we reflect on our lives in the future, we will be proud that we play this game,” he said. “We are very grateful to play that game tomorrow. It’s going to stay forever for us, but it’s only one of three games that we have in the group stage and the points of the game count the same as in the other games.”

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.