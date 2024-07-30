AP PHOTOS: A hot, steamy day at the Paris Olympics. Here’s a look at Day 4

PARIS (AP) — It was a hot, steamy day at the Paris Olympics. Indoors and outdoors, the Games kept going.

Simone Biles and Team USA powered to Olympic gold in women’s gymnastics. Victor Wembanyama led France to a dramatic 94-90 win over Japan in men’s basketball, and Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz moved into the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles tournament in tennis.

