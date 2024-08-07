AP PHOTOS: A look at the hairstyles from the 2024 Summer Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Olympians at the Paris Games are taking care with their hair. French curl braids have been a popular choice, and there’s a wide array of dyes, plaits and long locks.

After honing his style for the walk-in at Stade de France ahead of the 100-meter final — weaving little white pearls into his hair for the track and field’s marquee event — Noah Lyles won the gold medal by a whisker, or a hair’s breadth.

Jamaica’s sprinting star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce set the bar high at past meets with her long, bright green and gold hair, and national colors have again been a popular theme for hair tones at the 2024 Olympics. Hurdler Denisha Cartwright of Bahamas went for more of an individual statement, going for electric pink to run on the purple track in Paris.

This gallery takes a look at how athletes wide and far are expressing themselves through fun and creative hairstyles.

___

Italy's Alice Volpi stands during the women's team foil quarterfinal match against Egypt during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Follow AP visual journalism: AP Images Blog, Instagram, Twitter

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.