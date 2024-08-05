AP PHOTOS: Olympians in Paris, caught in motion

PARIS (AP) — Athletes are moving in every direction at the Paris Olympics.

Rowers work together to move backward toward their finish lines.

Benny Wizani of Austria spins in the air during the men’s men’s trampoline qualifying round.

Long Daoyi and Wang Zongyuan of China jump upward in unison before heading down to the pool in the men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard diving.

A slow shutter speed shows Manila Esposito of Italy performing on the balance beam during the women’s artistic gymnastics all-around finals.

All caught in motion.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Follow AP visual journalism: AP Images Blog, Instagram, Twitter

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.