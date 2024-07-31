AP PHOTOS: With the Paris Games as their canvas, people are every aspect of the City of Lights

Paris has much to offer its residents and any visitor.

And with the Olympics as their canvas, there are personal portraits being painted all around the City of Lights. They have powered through the weather — rain didn’t dampen their spirts and surging temperatures couldn’t cool their heels. They gathered at watch parties to see Simone Biles at her best. Some watched the games in person others just relaxed in front of iconic sights in Paris. There were a few who got to both.

Athletes are chasing dreams of gold medals under the Eiffel Towel, Champions Park, the historic Grand Palais or the sumptuous-looking Versailles Palace gardens and all can be seen embracing the moment.

