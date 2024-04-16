Countdown clock for Paris Olympics hits 100-day mark on same day Olympic Torch is lit

By The Associated Press
Actress Mary Mina, playing high priestess, gives the flame to the first torch bearer, Greek olympic gold medalist Stefanos Douskos during the official ceremony of the flame lighting for the Paris Olympics, at the Ancient Olympia site, Greece, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The flame will be carried through Greece for 11 days before being handed over to Paris organizers on April 26. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petros Giannakouris]

PARIS (AP) — The Olympic Torch is lit and the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics is 100 days away.

The countdown clock in Paris hit the 100-day mark Tuesday. That came on the same day the torch was lit at the birthplace of the sporting competition in Ancient Olympia, Greece.

A relay of torchbearers will carry the flame along a 5,000-kilometer (3,100-mile) route through Greece until handing it over to the Paris Games organizers in Athens on April 26.

The French capital will officially open the games July 26 with a celebration on the Seine River.

___

AP Olympics https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.