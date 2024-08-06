Cuban Greco-Roman wrestler Mijain Lopez wins record fifth straight gold, retires

PARIS (AP) — Mijain Lopez has gone out on top.

The 41-year-old Cuban defeated Yasmani Acosta Fernandez of Chile 6-0 in the 130-kilogram final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday to win his fifth consecutive gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling. He becomes the first Olympian ever to win gold in an event in five straight Games.

Following the match, he placed his shoes in the center of the mat, symbolizing his retirement.

At the last Olympics, Lopez became the first male wrestler to win four gold medals when he dominated in Tokyo, blowing through the field unscored upon in four matches.

