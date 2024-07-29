Drone-spying scandal: Canada challenges 6-points deduction by FIFA at Paris Olympics court

PARIS (AP) — Canada appealed against being docked six points by FIFA in a drone-spying scandal at the Paris Olympics women’s soccer tournament, and a verdict is expected hours before the team plays its last group-stage game Wednesday.

FIFA punished Canada on Saturday, and banned coach Bev Priestman and two assistant coaches for one year, for allegations of using a drone to spy on opponent New Zealand’s practices.

The expected legal move by the Canadian soccer federation and Olympic body was formally registered Monday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a fast-track case.

CAS said it aims to have an appeal hearing Tuesday with its panel of three judges giving a verdict by midday Wednesday.

Canada plays Colombia in Nice on Wednesday night and needs to know where it stands before the game.

