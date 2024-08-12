Five-time Olympic medalist Tom Daley announces retirement from diving

LONDON (AP) — Five-time Olympic medalist Tom Daley has announced his retirement from diving.

The 30-year-old, who won gold at Tokyo in 2021, said he had decided to call time on his career during an interview with British Vogue.

Britain’s Daley, who claimed his fifth Olympic medal with silver in the 10m synchronised event in Paris last month, said: “It feels very, very surreal. I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics.”

“There was a lot of pressure and expectations. I was eager for it to be done. But when I walked out and saw my husband (Lance) and kids (Robbie and Phoenix) and my friends and family in the audience, I was like, you know what? This is exactly why I did this.

“It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive.

“But I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It’s the right time to call it a day.”

