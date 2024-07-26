‘Flooding rains’ hold off after all as Paris Olympics opening ceremony gets underway

PARIS (AP) — Heavy rains held off as the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics got underway, but the threat remained in the forecast for later in the evening.

The skies were gray with intermittent drizzle throughout the afternoon, and Meteo-France, the French weather service, was predicting “flooding rains” later Friday evening as the parade of boats carrying athletes continues along the Seine River. The ceremony was always planned to go ahead — rain or not — starting at 1:30 p.m. EDT/7:30 p.m. CEST and should last more than three hours.

There was a silver lining, though, with temperatures expected to stay relatively warm throughout the evening.

Paris resident Sophie Peret called the opening ceremony a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience and came prepared for rain with a poncho and an umbrella.

“We know Paris,” she said with a laugh, adding: “Even if it’s raining, we’re happy to be here.”

Security staff stand atop the roof of the National Assembly in Paris, France, ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel

The drizzle paused briefly at the start of the opening ceremony, but spectators along the river that runs through the heart of the city pulled out rain ponchos and umbrellas as it started up again.

“Do you guys have ponchos to give out?” one man asked an Olympic volunteer.

Despite the soggy weather, the mood in the stands remained lively and people danced to music echoing over the river.

Instead of a traditional march into a stadium, about 6,800 athletes will parade on more than 90 boats on the Seine River for 6 kilometers (3.7 miles). Though 10,700 athletes are expected to compete at these Olympics, hundreds of soccer players are based outside Paris, surfers are in Tahiti and many have yet to arrive for their events in the second week, organizers said Thursday.

Hundreds of thousands of people, including 320,000 paying and invited ticket-holders, are expected to line the Seine’s banks as athletes are paraded along the river on boats.

Associated Press writer Megan Janetsky in Paris contributed reporting.

