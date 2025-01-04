Forgan and Kirkby win another medal for USA Luge, and Lolo Jones set to return to World Cup bobsled

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby of the U.S. got their third World Cup women’s doubles luge medal of the season Saturday, continuing their climb in the rankings.

Forgan and Kirkby finished second in a race at Sigulda, Latvia, behind only World Cup leaders Selina Egle and Lara Kipp of Austria. The Egle-Kipp sled has won gold in three consecutive races.

Latvia’s Marta Robezniece and Kitija Bogdanova were third.

Through four of nine World Cup races this season, Egle and Kipp have 350 points, 40 more than the second-place sled of Forgan and Kirkby in the overall standings.

In the women’s singles race, Elina Bota of Latvia held on to win on her home track. Merle Fraebel of Germany was second and Lisa Schulte of Austria was third, one spot ahead of Latvia’s Kendija Aparjode.

The next three spots were Americans: Ashley Farquharson was fifth, Emily Sweeney sixth and Summer Britcher seventh.

And in men’s doubles, Germany’s Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt prevailed — the 54th World Cup race win of their careers.

Latvia’s Martins Bots and Roberts Plume were second, with Austria’s Yannick Mueller and Armin Frauscher third.

The top U.S. men’s doubles sled was the team of Marcus Mueller and Ansel Haugsjaa, who were eighth — one spot ahead of U.S. teammates Zach Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander.

Bobsled

Germans dominated on home ice in Winterberg on Saturday, taking four of six available medals on the day.

The host nation swept the medals in the two-man race: Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schüller won, Adam Ammour and Benedikt Hertel were second and Johannes Lochner and Joshua Tasche were third. The U.S. sled of Frank Del Duca and Manteo Mitchell finished 10th.

In women’s monobob, Lisa Buckwitz of Germany had the fastest time in both runs and held off Switzerland’s Melanie Hasler for the win, her second of the season.

Australia’s Bree Walker was third. The top U.S. finisher was Elana Meyers Taylor in seventh.

Lolo Jones back

Lolo Jones is set to make her return to the World Cup bobsled world.

The 42-year-old who has competed for the U.S. in both the Summer and Winter Olympics is scheduled to push Elana Meyers Taylor’s sled in the women’s bobsled event at Winterberg on Sunday. It would be the first World Cup start for Jones since Nov. 28, 2021.

Jones — a 100-meter hurdler in the summer sport — competed in the U.S. Olympic track and field trials last year. She made the 2014 Olympic team in bobsled, is a nine-time World Cup medalist and pushed the sled that Kaillie Humphries drove to the 2021 bobsled world title.

Up next

Bobsled: Women’s bobsled and four-man race Sunday at Winterberg.

Luge: Men’s singles and team relay Sunday at Sigulda.

Skeleton: World Cup men and women Friday at St. Moritz, Switzerland.

