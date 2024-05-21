French Olympic fencer Thibus says she has been cleared of any wrongdoing after abnormal doping test

PARIS (AP) — Ysaora Thibus, one of France’s leading fencers, says she will be able to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris after escaping a disciplinary sanction from the International Fencing Federation over an abnormal doping test.

Thibus had been provisionally suspended in February. She argued that she had tested positive for the anabolic substance ostarine after being contaminated accidentally by her partner.

She said in a statement on Tuesday that she was “relieved and happy” to announce her return to competition after the disciplinary tribunal of the federation delivered a ruling.

“It’s with a liberated heart that I’ll be able to return on the path toward the Olympic Games at home,” she said.

The international federation did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press seeking confirmation and details of the decision.

Thibus is a three-time Olympian and won the team foil silver medal at the last Olympics in Tokyo. She was the individual world champion in foil in 2022.

“These last few months have been terribly challenging and today is the culmination of a long battle,” she said.

___

AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.