Giannis helps Greece stay alive for Olympic knockout round, Brazil beats Japan and qualifies

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points and seven rebounds as Greece outlasted Australia 77-71 on Friday to keep alive its hopes of advancing to next week’s quarterfinal round in Olympic men’s basketball.

Thomas Walkup added 18 points for Greece. Jock Landale led Australia with 17 points.

“We didn’t want to leave this tournament without getting a win,” Antetokounmpo said. “We felt like we had a very good team to not get the win. And we competed. We fight for all three games. And I think this has been a game that we had to fight for until the end.”

The top two teams in each of the three groups automatically qualify for the quarterfinals. The final two spots in the next round go to the best third-place teams in group play.

Greece entered the day 0-2 in Group A play, needing to beat the Boomers by 10 or more points and for Canada to defeat Spain to ensure advancement to next week’s knockout stage in Paris.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, of Greece, celebrates after a basket in front of Dyson Daniels, of Australia, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill

Greece’s six-point victory and a Canada win will still give Greece a third-place group finish, though advancing isn’t guaranteed.

Canada and Spain meet later in the day. Australia can still finish second in the group and advance with a Canada win over Spain.

Australia erased what had been a 19-point deficit, closing to 71-69 with less than three minutes remaining on a pull-up jumper by Patty Mills.

Mills drew an offensive foul on Antetokounmpo, but Australia turned it over on its next possession.

Antetokounmpo found Vasilis Toliopoulos, who knocked down a 3-pointer to put Greece back up by five. It later grew to 77-70 on a 3 by Walkup with 1:04 left.

Australia’s Dyson Daniels had to go to the locker room for treatment in the second quarter after an awkward slip on the court. But he was able to return late in the period.

Brazil 102, Japan 84

Bruno Caboclo had 33 points and 17 rebounds, sending Brazil to the victory. And by finishing with a better point differential than Greece, Brazil is assured of going to the quarterfinals as one of the best two third-place finishers.

Vitor Benite added 19 points for Brazil, which finished third in Group B behind France and Germany.

Foul trouble limited Caboclo in Brazil’s previous losses to France and Germany. He went scoreless against France and had just six points in 12 minutes of action against Germany before fouling out. He stayed on the court this time and made his presence felt.

“This is the biggest stage of basketball,” said the 28-year-old Caboclo, who played seven NBA seasons for Toronto, Sacramento, Memphis and Houston from 2014 to 2021. “The international team I think is bigger than NBA. The Olympics is the biggest in the world. Every athlete wants to be here at least one time. We were able to accomplish that. Hopefully we can go to the quarterfinals.”

Caboclo didn’t know it at the time — Brazil is indeed moving on.

Josh Hawkinson led Japan with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Yuki Kawamura finished with 21 points and 10 assists.

Japan played without top scorer Rui Hachimura. Japan’s basketball federation said before the game that Hachimura had left France after sustaining a left calf injury during its overtime loss to France.

Japan lost all three of its games in pool play and was eliminated.

It was a battle of the big men, with Caboclo and Hawkinson trading baskets throughout.

Caboclo scored 15 of Brazil’s first 31 points, helping it build a 16-point lead in the third quarter. But Japan rallied and got back within 77-73 entering the fourth.

Brazil closed the game on a 22-4 run.

