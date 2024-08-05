India’s Dahiya loses 7-point lead after injury, drops women’s wrestling quarterfinal to North Korean

PARIS (AP) — India’s Nisha Dahiya had just taken an 8-1 lead in her 68-kilogram Olympic quarterfinal against North Korea’s Pak Sol-gum before a series of arm and hand injuries became too much to overcome.

There were three injury stoppages as Pak scored nine points in the final minute to advance to the semifinals.

First, doctors attended to what appeared to be an injured finger on Dahiya’s right hand. Two of her fingers were taped together before action resumed.

The crowd chanted “Nisha! Nisha!,” but to no avail.

On the second stoppage, with 33 seconds left and Dahiya still ahead 8-2, she held her right wrist.

When action resumed, Pak scored six quick points and tied the score. With 12 seconds remaining, Dahiya’s right shoulder was attended to during yet another stoppage.

Pak went ahead for good on a takedown with about seven seconds remaining and won 10-8. Much of the crowd booed as the match ended. Dahiya was nearly inconsolable as she lay face-down on the mat. Pak, in a gesture of sportsmanship, helped her to her feet.

After the 18-year-old Pak’s arm was raised and Dahiya slowly walked towards her coaches, the crowd stood and cheered for Dahiya.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, president of the Wrestling Federation of India, said Dahiya underwent an MRI and her status for further competition is pending.

Dahiya may not be out of the medal race entirely, but she’ll need Pak to defeat American Amit Elor in the semifinals to give her a chance to remain in the tournament and possibly fight for bronze. Elor defeated the No. 1 seed, Turkey’s Buse Tosun Cavusoglu, 10-2 in her first match, then knocked off Poland’s Wiktoria Choluj 8-0 in the quarterfinals to advance.

