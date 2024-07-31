Jokic strong in Serbia’s 107-66 rout of Puerto Rico in Olympic men’s basketball

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 14 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists and Serbia routed Puerto Rico 107-66 on Wednesday in men’s basketball at the Paris Olympics.

Filip Petrusev had 15 points and nine rebounds to help Serbia bounce back from its Group C loss to the U.S. It stays on track to advance to next week’s knockout round. Serbia is 1-1 with its final group game Saturday against South Sudan.

Christopher Ortiz led Puerto Rico with 19 points.

Now 0-2 in the group stage, Puerto Rico will be eliminated with a U.S. win over South Sudan later Wednesday. It faces the U.S. in its final group matchup.

Serbia built a 12-point lead without Jokic even scoring a point. But he was involved in other ways, compiling six rebounds and four assists in less than five minutes of game action early on.

Serbia’s lead reached 20 points in the second quarter.

