Jump-setting Swedes beat Germany to win the Olympic beach volleyball gold medal

PARIS (AP) — Jump-setting Swedes David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig quickly dispatched Germany to win the Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games on Saturday night, needing just 33 minutes to complete their climb to the top of the beach volleyball world.

One night after the Brazilian women beat for gold Canada in a tense three-setter, the 22-year-old Swedes beat Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler 21-10, 21-13 in the final competition at the iconic Eiffel Tower Stadium.

The Swedes used an innovative style to reach No. 1 in the world rankings, keeping opponents off-guard with a “jump-set” on the second touch that forced defenders to guard against a spike. On set point on Saturday night, Ahman sent a second-touch kill shot into the corner for the game winner.

The Swedes in the crowd jumped up and down and sang along as the venue DJ played ABBA.

Earlier Saturday, Norway beat Qatar in the men’s beach volleyball bronze medal match, the second medal-winning Olympics in a row for Anders Mol and Christian Sorum.

The defending gold medalists won 21-13, 21-16 over Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, who won the bronze medal in Tokyo.

