Macron touts Paris summit tying sports and sustainability during Olympics

PARIS (AP) — An international summit meant to bolster support for sporting initiatives that accelerate sustainable development will be held in Paris on Thursday, one day before the Olympic Games officially open.

About 500 participants, including 50 heads of state and government, are expected to attend the summit championed by French President Emmanuel Macron and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

Leaders of international organizations, athletes and others involved in the field of sports and development financing are set to gather near the Louvre Museum.

“Not only will sports be increasingly aligned with social impacts in areas of health, nutrition, education, inclusion and equality,” organizers said in a statement, “they will also play a role in matters of solidarity, sustainable investment, and environmental awareness, particularly in sports infrastructure and the drive to decarbonize major sporting events.”

Macron’s office said financial commitments for sports and sustainability initiatives are expected to be made at the summit.

The event is also meant to underline the importance that the Olympics give to climate-related commitments.

Paris Olympic officials had set an ambitious target of halving their overall carbon footprint compared with the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games. Efforts include using mostly facilities are existing or will be temporary, as well as offering locally sourced food to visitors and athletes.

Some environmental advocates say the Paris Games should have gone further in reducing emissions and finding more ways to make sustainability a central fan experience. Some have also questioned the climate track record of big sponsors.

