Matt Fitzpatrick withdraws with a thumb injury and an 81 at the Paris Olympics

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick of Britain withdrew from the Olympic men’s golf competition after an 81 on Saturday because of a thumb injury.

A statement from the International Golf Federation said Fitzpatrick had a strain in his right thumb going into the tournament at Le Golf National.

Fitzpatrick shot a 64 on Friday to get back into the fringe of contention. The third round left him far behind. He hit into the water for a double bogey on the 13th, and then found the water off the tee and with his third shot on the 15th, taking a quadruple bogey.

Fitzpatrick, who won the U.S. Open at Brookline in 2022, is No. 22 in the world ranking. His last victory was the Dunhill Links Championship in the fall of 2023.

