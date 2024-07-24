Olympic equestrian champion Charlotte Dujardin shown repeatedly whipping horse on video

PARIS (AP) — Three-time Olympic gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin of Britain repeatedly whipped a horse while coaching another rider in a video that was published by multiple media outlets Wednesday.

The video is part of an official complaint filed against Dujardin with the International Federation for Equestrian Sports, or FEI. It shows Dujardin repeatedly striking the horse, walking closer and swinging the whip again after it moves away.

Dujardin was set to compete in the Paris Games but withdrew after word of the video emerged. She said Tuesday in a statement that the video is from four years ago, and it “shows me making an error of judgment during a coaching session.” She said it “was completely out of character” and she was “deeply ashamed.”

Stephan Wensing, a Dutch equine lawyer who represents the complainant to FEI, told Sky News the video was taken 2 1/2 years ago at a private barn in the United Kingdom. Wensing said his client was watching the lesson and took the video.

Dujardin has been provisionally suspended from all events under FEI jurisdiction, pending results of the probe. The FEI said Dujardin has confirmed she is the person shown in the video, and that she requested her own provisional suspension.

The 39-year-old Dujardin won gold at the 2012 London Olympics in team and individual dressage and won another individual gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. She took bronze in team and individual at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and a silver in the team event in Rio. Her six medals are tied for the most by a female British Olympian.

