Olympic men’s soccer final between France and Spain goes to extra time after 3-3 draw
PARIS (AP) — The men’s Olympic soccer final between France and Spain has gone to extra time after a 3-3 draw on Friday.
Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time to even the game and force extra time at Parc des Princes.
Spain had led 3-1 at halftime.
___
James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson
___
AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.