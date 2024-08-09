Olympic men’s soccer final between France and Spain goes to extra time after 3-3 draw

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Spain's Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring his goal during the men's soccer gold medal match between France and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aurelien Morissard]

PARIS (AP) — The men’s Olympic soccer final between France and Spain has gone to extra time after a 3-3 draw on Friday.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time to even the game and force extra time at Parc des Princes.

Spain had led 3-1 at halftime.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.