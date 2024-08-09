Olympic men’s soccer final between France and Spain goes to extra time after 3-3 draw

PARIS (AP) — The men’s Olympic soccer final between France and Spain has gone to extra time after a 3-3 draw on Friday.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time to even the game and force extra time at Parc des Princes.

Spain had led 3-1 at halftime.

