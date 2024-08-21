Olympic spat: Officials at ancient birthplace of games upset at venue to choose new IOC president

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Officials in Ancient Olympia are protesting the decision to hold the next International Olympic Committee session in a neighboring region of southern Greece, rather than at the birthplace of the Olympic Games.

The IOC session in March next year will be held in Greece to appoint a successor to Thomas Bach, who is stepping down after serving as president since 2013. Greek Olympic officials say that while Ancient Olympia lacks the facilities large enough to host the event, they still hope to include the ancient site in the four-day meetings.

Regional governor Nektarios Farmakis expressed disappointment, calling it “a missed opportunity for something significant.”

In an online post, he wrote: “For all of us, the land of the Olympics, Ancient Olympia is not just a museum of old values. It is a living place of deep spiritual significance, a beacon that draws visitors from all over the world.”

The town’s mayor and other local officials also publicly voiced their disappointment on Tuesday and Wednesday regarding the venue decision.

Although details of the event have not yet been announced, officials from the Hellenic Olympic Committee say the IOC session will be held at a coastal resort in the Messinia region, south of Ancient Olympia.

Located some 290 kilometers (180 miles) southwest of Athens, Ancient Olympia is the birthplace of the Olympic Games and the site where the Olympic flame lighting ceremony is held every two years.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.