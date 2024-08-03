Olympics Day 8: US-Japan women’s soccer kicks off action-packed day at the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — The latest updates on news in an action-packed day of events Saturday at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including women’s soccer, Sha’Carri Richardson going for an Olympic gold, Imane Khelif possibly clinching an Olympic boxing medal and swimmer Katie Ledecky going for her ninth gold medal:

Soccer: US-Japan quarterfinal kicks off

The quarterfinal game between United States and Japan has kicked off at Parc des Princes in Paris.

It looks like a full house again after the men’s match between the U.S. and Morocco on Friday.

The winner of this match plays either Canada or Germany in the semifinals in Lyon on Tuesday.

— By James Robson

Gymnastics: Simone Biles’ name brings cheers well before she competes

Just the name Simone Biles is enough to trigger applause.

More than an hour before the vault event that also features Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, the presenter at Bercy Arena announcing that expected duel set off wild shouts from the still half-empty venue.

If Biles wins, it will be her seventh Olympic gold medal, and 10th overall. Andrade was second to Biles in all-around.

— By Sam Petrequin

Soccer: US makes a lineup change for its quarterfinal game vs. Japan

The U.S. women’s national team made one change to the starting lineup for its quarterfinal match against Japan in Paris.

Korbin Albert replaced Sam Coffey in the midfield. Coffey was ineligible for the game because of yellow card accumulation.

The United States also made forward Jaedyn Shaw available after she missed the first three games with a leg injury.

— By Anne M. Peterson

Tennis: Matt Ebden and John Peers of Australia win the men’s doubles gold

Matt Ebden and John Peers won Australia’s second tennis gold medal in Olympic history on Saturday, beating Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the United States 6-7 (6), 7-6 (1), 10-8 in a match tiebreaker in the 2024 Games men’s doubles final.

Olympics doubles uses a first-to-10, win-by-two tiebreaker in place of a traditional third set.

Ebden and Peers trailed by a set and 4-2 in the second before breaking Ram’s serve to begin the comeback. Their tennis gold follows the one won for Australia by Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in men’s doubles at Atlanta in 1996.

— By Howard Fendrich.

IOC leader: ‘Hate speech’ directed at Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting is unacceptable

IOC President Thomas Bach said Saturday the “hate speech” directed at boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting at the Paris Olympics is “totally unacceptable.”

“We will not take part in a politically motivated … cultural war,” Bach said at a news briefing at the midway point of the games, that also tried to draw a line under days of global scrutiny about the female boxers’ gender.

“What is going on in this context in the social media with all this hate speech, with this aggression and abuse, and fueled by this agenda, is totally unacceptable,” the International Olympic Committee leader said.

— By Graham Dunbar

Gymnastics: Simone Biles’ greatest power might be toughness

Simone Biles ’ second Olympic all-around gymnastics title is a testament to her mental and physical toughness.

The 27-year-old has long relied on both during a career that’s made her the greatest of all time in her sport. The mental health advocate practiced what she preached during the all-around final.

Biles closed her eyes and reset herself after two rotations and responded with fabulous routines on balance beam and floor exercise that made her the third woman in Olympic history to claim multiple all-around crowns.

She goes for her third gold medal at the Paris Games in the women’s vault final starting at 4:20 p.m. EDT.

— By Will Graves

Memorable moments from week 1 of the Paris Olympics

These Olympics have been full of memorable moments since the dazzling opening ceremony: The Seine River was too dirty for the triathlon swim to go off as scheduled, a gender controversy has emerged in women’s boxing, and of course, Simone Biles has dazzled while winning two gold medals with more still up for her taking.

Here’s a look at some of the other memorable moments from the first half of the games:

— By Jenna Fryer

1. The internet fell in love with “Pommel Horse guy”: The world was introduced to the lovable Stephen Nedoroscikwhen he helped the U.S. men’s gymnastics team win its first Olympic medal in 16 years. 2. Leon Marchand ruled at the pool:The French star racked up with four golds in four swimming events 3. “The Real John Wick” fueled meme after meme: Yusuf Dikec, 51-year-old Turkish pistol shooter, went viral on social media for a seemingly casual attitude while shooting his way to a silver medal in mixed 10-meter air pistol. 4. A scene from the opening ceremony sparked controversy: The opening ceremony prompted a storm of outrage for a contentious scene featuring drag queens and other performers.

Track and Field: Noah Lyles advances in the 1st round of the 100 meters

Noah Lyles finished second in his opening heat of the 100 meters but still advanced and kept alive his hopes for the sprint double.

The American got off to a sluggish start and finished in 10.04 seconds, which was .06 behind Louie Hinchliffe, a British sprinter being trained by Carl Lewis.

The second-place finish means Lyles won’t have the premier lane choice when he races in the semifinals Sunday. If he advances there, he’ll race for the gold medal later that evening.

— By Pat Graham

Snoop Dogg: He makes his way to Versailles

Snoop Dogg carried the torch in the leadup to the 2024 Olympics and made his way around Paris. His latest stop is the Palace of Versailles for equestrian competition.

