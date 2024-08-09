‘One Caribbean, one love’: Unheralded island nations shine in track and field at the Paris Olympics

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Track and field fans are used to seeing Jamaican athletes on the medal stand at the Olympics. In Paris, other Caribbean nations have introduced themselves and their countries to the world.

“It was just our turn, man,” said Thea LaFond, whose gold in the triple jump was the first Olympic medal for her island, Dominica. “It kind of becomes like truly a family. When we say one Caribbean, one love; one Caribbean, one love.”

Sure, Jamaica has six medals — most of them for its unexpected field success — but the medals this time have also come from St. Lucia, Dominica and Grenada.

And the Caribbean athletes in track and field definitely have a kinship.

“You know, ‘One Caribbean always,’” Julien Alfred of St. Lucia said. “When one Caribbean athlete wins, the whole Caribbean celebrates.”

Alfred got things started by upsetting American favorite Sha’carri Richardson in the 100 meters to earn St. Lucia’s first Olympic medal on the same night of LaFond’s victory. Then she added a second with silver in the 200.

The latest Caribbean success came from Marileidy Paulino, who won gold in the 400 meters Friday to become the first woman from the Dominican Republic to win gold in any Olympic sport.

“We have been developing and showing that this is not just for the developed countries,” Paulino said. “The Dominican Republic is having a rebirth.”

It was the Dominican Republic’s first gold since Felix Sánchez won the 400 hurdles in 2012.

The island nations and the athletes often support each other during frequent hurricanes.

A month ago, Hurricane Beryl decimated Barbados and Jamaica, with a pair of islands in St. Vincent and the Grenadines almost entirely destroyed.

“We actually got lucky. That’s probably one of the first hurricanes that did not touch Dominica,” LaFond said. “But your heart always goes out to St. Vincent the Grenadines and all the other islands that were affected, especially Jamaica. That was quite scary.

When the hurricane hit, the Maryland-based LaFond quickly checked in fellow triple jumper Shanieka Ricketts of Jamaica, who took silver in Paris.

“It’s in those times that you realize how strong the Caribbean really is, how quick we are to aid each other in moments of need,” LaFond said. “It puts things in perspective, right? Maybe a hard workout or a bad meet isn’t so bad when you’re concerned about the well-being of your loved ones. We’re tough people.”

Rickets was supposed to fly to Europe the day after Beryl hit Jamaica for a pre-Olympics training camp in Paris.

“We had to cancel plans and wait until the hurricane passed,” Ricketts said, adding that she flew over about a week later.

So a week of training lost?

Not quite.

“I have like a little makeshift gym in the garage. So that’s what we used during that time,” Ricketts said.

Grenada, another Caribbean country, has won two bronzes: Anderson Peters in javelin and Lindon Victor in decathlon.

Also Friday, three Cuban-born athletes now competing for European nations filled the podium in the men’s triple jump: Jordan Diaz of Spain (gold), Pedro Pichardo of Portugal (silver) and Andy Diaz of Italy (bronze).

“My family that’s in Cuba, my entire life that I had back in Cuba,” Jordan Diaz said. “It was a very difficult decision, but if I had to take the same decision, I would.”

Associated Press writer Carlos Rodriguez contributed to this report.

