Path to Paris Olympics set for European women’s soccer teams

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The path to the 2024 Paris Olympics for European women’s soccer teams was made clearer on Tuesday when UEFA made the group-stage draw for the inaugural Women’s Nations League.

Two teams will advance from the top-tier Nations League Finals in February to join Olympic host France in the 12-team lineup in July next year. The Olympic tournament already includes 2019 Women’s World Cup winner the United States, Brazil and Colombia.

The Nations League Finals will involve winners of the four League A groups drawn on Tuesday that will play from September to December.

European champion England was grouped with Netherlands, the 2019 Women’s World Cup beaten finalist, plus their respective neighbors and rivals Scotland and Belgium.

Sweden, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, was drawn with Spain, Italy and Switzerland.

Germany will play Denmark, Iceland and Wales.

France’s group includes Norway, Austria and Portugal.

If England advances to the Paris Olympics, the team will represent Britain as it did in Tokyo.

The first Women’s Nations League involves 51 of the 55 UEFA member federations playing in three tiers. Russia is banned because of the country’s military invasion of Ukraine. No entry was submitted by Gibraltar, Liechtenstein or San Marino.

