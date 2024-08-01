PHOTO COLLECTION: Paris Olympics Athletes Celebrate
By The Associated Press
Julie Derron, of Switzerland celebrates winning the silver medal at the end of the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/David Goldman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Goldman]
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Japan's Aoba Fujino, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the women's Group C match between Spain and Japan, at La Beaujoire Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Nantes, France. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)