Prime Minister Tusk says Poland will strive to host Summer Olympics in 2040 or 2044

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced Friday that his country will strive to host the Summer Olympics for the first time, with a particular eye on the Games in 2040 and 2044.

Tusk was speaking at a sports field in Karczew, a town south of Warsaw, where boys were involved in soccer training.

“Life will show whether this is a realistic goal,” he said. “Taking into account the initial decisions, commitments, declarations of the International Olympic Committee, we can talk about 2040 or 2044. I dedicate this decision to today’s 10, 12, 15-year-olds that Poland will formally make efforts to organize the Olympic Games.”

Tusk explained that 2040 and 2044 were the earliest realistic dates, given other hosting decisions made by the IOC.

His announcement comes after a poor display by Poland at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where the country won only one gold.

Poland won 10 medals altogether and took 42nd place in the overall standings, making it the country’s worst performance since 1956.

Poland has also yet to stage a Winter Olympics, although it did co-host the 2012 European Soccer Championship along with Ukraine.

