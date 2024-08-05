Spain beats Morocco 2-1 to reach its second straight Olympics final in men’s soccer and 5th overall

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Juanlu Sanchez came off the bench to fire Spain to a record-equaling fifth Olympic men’s soccer final on Monday.

Sanchez struck in the 85th minute at Stade de Marseille to seal a 2-1 win over Morocco and set up a final against either France or Egypt at the Paris Games.

Morocco led 1-0 at halftime after the tournament’s leading scorer, Soufiane Rahimi, converted a penalty in the 37th.

Spain evened the score in the 65th when Fermin Lopez showed quick feet in the box and hit a left-footed shot low in the bottom corner. The Barcelona midfielder then provided the assist that set up Sanchez to sweep his winning goal into the far corner.

Spain, which won gold at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, lost to Brazil in the final at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Spain's Fermin Lopez celebrates is side's first goal during a men's semifinal soccer match between Morocco and Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Marseille Stadium in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole

It will get the chance to make up for that and add to what has already been a successful year after the men’s senior team won the European Championship last month.

For Morocco, it was another painful exit at a semifinal of a major tournament.

Morocco became the first Arab and African nation to advance to the semifinals of the World Cup in 2022 — eventually taking fourth place. It will have the chance to better that when it plays in the bronze medal match.

Playing in front of a fervent crowd, largely comprised of Morocco supporters, it threatened another upset at these Games after already beating Argentina in the group stage.

Rahimi had scored five goals going into the game and took his total to six when he coolly fired down the middle to beat Spain goalkeeper Arnau Tenas from the spot.

Spain came close to leveling in first-half stoppage time when Alex Baena’s 25-yard effort was deflected onto the outside of the post.

The equalizer came through Lopez’ clinical finish — his fourth goal of the tournament — and his over-exuberant celebrations earned him a yellow card after kicking the corner flag and breaking it in two.

Morocco had come close to a potential late winner before Sanchez sealed the victory for Spain, which has taken silver on three occasions, with its only gold coming in ’92.

Spain’s women’s team is also into the semifinals — it faces Brazil on Tuesday, also in Marseille.

