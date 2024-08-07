The land of Usain Bolt is racking up medals in field events, including Olympic discus gold

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Don’t look now, but Jamaica, that Caribbean island known for producing elite sprinters such as Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, is now a field-event power.

Roje Stona’s gold in the discus throw Wednesday gave Jamaica its fourth medal in the field events at the 2024 Olympics — after winning just two in history. Meanwhile, the country’s sprinters have only one medal so far in Paris.

“For a country of 3 million people, that’s extremely impressive,” said three-time Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser, an American who had a front-row seat for Stona’s performance as his coach/training partner.

Stona set an Olympic record with his throw of 70 meters (229 feet, 8 inches). That follows silvers for Wayne Pinnock in the men’s long jump and Shanieka Ricketts in the women’s triple jump, and a bronze for Rajindra Campbell in the men’s shot put.

“We should put more support into the field events. Discus, shotput — I mean, everything,” said Stona, the first discus thrower from his country to win an Olympic medal. “The track gets a lot of attention, but the field events has been underrated, and we should get more support.”

Bolt, of course, completed the sprint double in the 100 and 200 meters at three consecutive Olympics Games along with relay golds. Other Jamaican running stars include Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Asafa Powell and Merlene Ottey.

Stona had plenty of help on the sideline from Crouser. They’ve been working together for a while, and exclusively since March.

Watching was way more stressful than competing, he said.

“At least when I’m out there competing, it feels like I’m controlling my own destiny, to an extent,” Crouser said. “Being in the stands is way, way more nerve-wracking because you have just as much adrenaline but no outlet. Coaching’s tough.”

When Stona – a 25-year-old who competed at Clemson and Arkansas – came over for advice, Crouser reminded him of one thing: Push off the left foot and be loose. He followed that instruction to the letter on his fourth throw, when he overtook world-record holder Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania.

“He’s worked so hard for this,” Crouser said. “It was a good time to put it all together.”

Next up: possibly football. Stona expressed an interest in playing in the NFL, and Crouser got him ready for some visits. Stona attended minicamp with the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints as a defensive end, Crouser said, but didn’t make a roster.

Stona pondered the question of whether he wanted to keep throwing or play American football.

“I must sleep on it,” he said.

But first, it was time to celebrate — just like Bolt used to do.

“Jamaica should be proud right now,” Stona said. “Field events are taking a step in the right direction now. We’re doing good. We’re getting medals.”

