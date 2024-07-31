Lobos beef up non-conference schedule

The New Mexico men's basketball non-conference schedule is out, and it's a nice mix as the Lobos look for another mountain title.

The Lobos will open the season with Nicholls on Nov. 4. They will also will play UCLA in Las Vegas, and they will get St. John’s in New York.

Watch the video above for more from Lobo Insider Lee Faria.