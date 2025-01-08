Lobos take on Wyoming Cowboys

The Lobos are coming off a buzzer beating win over Nevada from Nelly Junior Joseph. On Tuesday night, they take on the Wyoming Cowboys.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Lobos are coming off a buzzer beating win over Nevada from Nelly Junior Joseph. On Tuesday night, they take on the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Lobos want their first 5-0 Mountain West Conference start in program history. The Wyoming Cowboys are 9-6 on the year.

Watch the video above for more from Lobo Insider Lee Faria.