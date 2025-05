ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Ice Wolves came together and beat the odds after a 1-11 start to the 2024-2025 season.

“A 1-11 start, I mean, that’s probably one of the hardest things a team can go through. So I think we’ve already been through the hardest part. So, it makes everything else easy,” said Stanley Hubbard, an Ice Wolves forward.

So, the Ice Wolves doubled down on team commitment and pushed forward.

