JT Toppin to test the NBA Draft waters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – JT Toppin, the standout freshman for the Lobos this season, is entering the 2024 NBA Draft. That doesn’t necessarily mean Toppin’s leaving New Mexico – many NBA prospects in college will test the draft waters to receive feedback on different areas of their game before returning for another season.

New Mexico Lobo's freshman phenom JT Toppin @j1izzle is taking a leap towards his NBA dreams while keeping his college eligibility. Known for his explosive plays and dominating presence on the court. 🏀 📈 🚀 #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/oX5Yjgvuly — On Time Agency (@ontimeagencygrp) April 22, 2024

The 6 foot 9 inch freshman forward averaged 12.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 1.1 steals a game for his inaugural season with the Lobos. He also claimed co-Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors for the 2023-24 season.

Toppin has until May 29 to withdraw his name from the draft and maintain his NCAA eligibility.