JT Toppin to test the NBA Draft waters

Lauren Green | KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – JT Toppin, the standout freshman for the Lobos this season, is entering the 2024 NBA Draft. That doesn’t necessarily mean Toppin’s leaving New Mexico – many NBA prospects in college will test the draft waters to receive feedback on different areas of their game before returning for another season. 

The 6 foot 9 inch freshman forward averaged 12.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 1.1 steals a game for his inaugural season with the Lobos. He also claimed co-Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors for the 2023-24 season. 

Toppin has until May 29 to withdraw his name from the draft and maintain his NCAA eligibility.