ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Lobos took on and beat the Nevada Wolf Pack Friday night. It was their 1,000 game in The Pit.

Nevada had a chance to run out the clock and win the game, but the Lobos trapped the ball, causing Nevada to throw it away.

In the end, the Lobos beat the Wolf Pack, 82-81.

