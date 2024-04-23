Lobos make bring in first transfer of the offseason, CJ Noland commits to New Mexico 

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – CJ Noland, a 6 foot 4 inch guard from North Texas University, is transferring to New Mexico. Noland averaged 10.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game and shot 38.4% from beyond-the-arc last season in the American Athletic Conference.

He adds more length on the perimeter for the Lobos and another guard to work with to replace the big shoes of Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr.

“We are excited about the addition of CJ to our basketball program,” said head coach Richard Pitino in a press release from UNM. “He has the size and skill at the guard spot that we were looking for. He is tough, versatile, competitive and a winner. CJ will be a valuable addition to our team from day one.”

Noland was a four-star recruit coming out of Waxahachie High School, a school outside of the Dallas, Texas area. He played for Oklahoma University his first two years of college before transferring to North Texas University, and now New Mexico.