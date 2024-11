ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico Ice Wolves player celebrated Día de Los Muertos in style with new jerseys.

The Ice wolves will debut the new jerseys on the ice during their game against the Oklahoma Warriors.

“It’s cool to experience it with the culture here in New Mexico. I mean, Day of the Dead is up there with green chili,” said Vinny Bohn, assistant coach of the New Mexico Ice Wolves.

