NM Gameday: State Playoffs Nov. 4
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide. This week’s show also includes a special visit with Piedra Vista football.
Click on the video above to see the full episode.
NMAA State Football Playoffs
1st Round Results
Volcano Vista 64, Atrisco Heritage 14
Rio Rancho 21, Alamogordo 7
Mayfield 21, Santa Teresa 10
Albuquerque Academy 7, Bernalillo 6
Portales 48, St. Pius X 3
Aztec 12, Valencia 6
Deming 42, Belen 0
Moriarty 53, Kirtland Central 2
West Las Vegas 62, Newcomb 16
Eunice 35, Estancia 34
Mountainair 61, Elida 40
Santa Rosa 56, Loving 13
Texico 62, Tularosa 12
Fort Sumner/House 38, Melrose 14