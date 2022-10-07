UNM Lobos, Wyoming set for Saturday battle in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When the Wyoming Cowboys arrive at University Stadium this Saturday, the UNM Lobos will be looking for a trifecta.

UNM has beaten Wyoming the last two years and will try to go three years in a row. This will be the first time since 2018 that they’ll be meeting to play at University Stadium.

“The team that makes the most plays in the crucial moment of the game is going to have the best chance to win,” Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales said.

Heading into their duel against the Lobos, the Cowboys are 3-3 as they’re coming off losses to San Jose State and BYU. Their defense is strong, like a typical Craig Bohl-coached team, but their offense is improved – and that has Gonzales’ attention.

“Titus Nguyen is a great running back that runs downhill runs really really hard and then the receiver he’s a game changer,” Gonzales said. “We have a great challenge ahead of us, we got a good football team coming in here and the next seven games are gonna be very similar to last Friday night.”

Rain is in the forecast so Saturday’s game could turn into a slugfest that comes down to the final possessions.

“When you’re building a program that has not had success when something goes bad, multiple things and reactions happen,” Gonzales said. “We need to win one of these games that are close and down to the wire in order to progress in the next seven. We have a great opportunity to be just like that.”

Lobos and Cowboys kick-off at 5 p.m. Saturday at University Stadium in Albuquerque.