NMSU falls in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press
March 21, 2019 02:36 PM
SALT LAKE CITY, UT- The first wild finish of the first round is in the books. Fifth-seeded Auburn has held on for a 78-77 win over New Mexico State in the Midwest Region.
With the Aggies trailing by two points, A.J. Harris had an open layup he passed up in order to fling the ball to Terrell Brown behind the 3-point line. Brown was fouled with 1.7 seconds left, but he made only one of three free throws.
The Aggies maintained possession after the ball went out of bounds and found Trevelin Queen for an-open 3-pointer at the buzzer, but he fired an airball and the Tigers prevailed in Salt Lake City, Utah.
