NMSU falls in first round of NCAA Tournament | KOB 4
Advertisement

NMSU falls in first round of NCAA Tournament

NMSU falls in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press
March 21, 2019 02:36 PM

SALT LAKE CITY, UT- The first wild finish of the first round is in the books. Fifth-seeded Auburn has held on for a 78-77 win over New Mexico State in the Midwest Region.

Advertisement

With the Aggies trailing by two points, A.J. Harris had an open layup he passed up in order to fling the ball to Terrell Brown behind the 3-point line. Brown was fouled with 1.7 seconds left, but he made only one of three free throws.

The Aggies maintained possession after the ball went out of bounds and found Trevelin Queen for an-open 3-pointer at the buzzer, but he fired an airball and the Tigers prevailed in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: March 21, 2019 02:36 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque Police investigate two overnight shootings
Albuquerque Police investigate two overnight shootings
Secretary of state rejects Republican petition request of controversial gun bill
Secretary of state rejects Republican petition request of controversial gun bill
FBI seeks woman accused in multi-state drug trafficking ring
Marysol Pena
Mother of murdered 15-year-old trying to cope with the loss
Mother of murdered 15-year-old trying to cope with the loss
Person dies in crash on Albuquerque's West Side
Person dies in crash on Albuquerque's West Side
Advertisement




Four of five northern NM compound suspects could face death penalty
Four of five northern NM compound suspects could face death penalty
Secretary of state rejects Republican petition request of controversial gun bill
Secretary of state rejects Republican petition request of controversial gun bill
NMSU falls in first round of NCAA Tournament
NMSU falls in first round of NCAA Tournament
2 New Mexico inmates face charges from escape attempt
2 New Mexico inmates face charges from escape attempt
Albuquerque Police investigate two overnight shootings
Albuquerque Police investigate two overnight shootings