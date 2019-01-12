Bregman undergoes elbow surgery, should be back for opening day
Marian Camacho
January 12, 2019 08:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque native and Houston Astro star Alex Bregman has undergone elbow surgery.
According to the Astros, Bregman will be limited at the beginning of spring training but is expected to return for Opening Day against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 28.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: January 12, 2019 08:05 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved