Bregman undergoes elbow surgery, should be back for opening day

Marian Camacho
January 12, 2019 08:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque native and Houston Astro star Alex Bregman has undergone elbow surgery.

According to the Astros, Bregman will be limited at the beginning of spring training but is expected to return for Opening Day against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 28.

Marian Camacho


Created: January 12, 2019 08:05 PM

