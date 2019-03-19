AP source: Alex Bregman, Astros agree to $100M, 6-year deal

The second overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft out of LSU, Bregman has hit .282 with 58 homers and 208 RBIs in 2Â½ seasons with the Astros, helping them win consecutive AL West titles and the 2017 World Series.

Bregman was limited early this spring after having arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in January.

The deal means the Astros have Bregman and star second baseman Jose Altuve locked up through 2024.

The 28-year-old Altuve, who had offseason knee surgery, is a six-time All-Star and the 2017 AL MVP. His $163.5 million, seven-year contract includes annual salaries of $26.2 million from 2020-24.

