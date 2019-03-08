Bracket released for women's MWC Tournament | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Bracket released for women's MWC Tournament

Bracket released for women's MWC Tournament

Joshua Panas
March 08, 2019 01:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The UNM women's basketball team is the No. 2 team in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Advertisement

The Lobos will play on Monday at 7 p.m. MST.

They will take on the winner of the San Diego State-Air Force game.

The Lobos are on the same side of the bracket as the No. 3 seed, Wyoming.

Boise State is the No. 1 seed. 

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: March 08, 2019 01:19 PM
Created: March 08, 2019 01:16 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor signs universal background check bill into law
Governor signs universal background check bill into law
House approves compromise bill legalizing recreational marijuana, 36-34
House approves compromise bill legalizing recreational marijuana, 36-34
2 firefighters hospitalized as crews work to contain fire in Valencia County
2 firefighters hospitalized as crews work to contain fire in Valencia County
Mother reported to police after taking 8-year-old daughter to rap concert
Mother reported to police after taking 8-year-old daughter to rap concert
Man suspected of poaching deer, elk reaches plea agreement
Dept. of Game and Fish, The Santa Fe New Mexican
Advertisement




Video shows high-speed chase on I-25
Video shows high-speed chase on I-25
Governor signs universal background check bill into law
Governor signs universal background check bill into law
2 firefighters hospitalized as crews work to contain fire in Valencia County
2 firefighters hospitalized as crews work to contain fire in Valencia County
Heather Wilson resigns as Air Force secretary to become next president of UTEP
Heather Wilson
House approves compromise bill legalizing recreational marijuana, 36-34
House approves compromise bill legalizing recreational marijuana, 36-34