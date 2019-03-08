Bracket released for women's MWC Tournament
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The UNM women's basketball team is the No. 2 team in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.
The Lobos will play on Monday at 7 p.m. MST.
They will take on the winner of the San Diego State-Air Force game.
The Lobos are on the same side of the bracket as the No. 3 seed, Wyoming.
Boise State is the No. 1 seed.
