Courtney Frerichs snares silver in women's 3000m steeplechase

Frerichs is the second American to medal in the steeplechase and the first to score a silver. The first US. medalist in this event was the U.S.'s Emma Coburn, who earned bronze in Rio back in 2016. This year, however, Coburn suffered a setback in the event when she stumbled during a water jump in the final lap of competition and was ultimately disqualified from placing due to a lane infraction.

