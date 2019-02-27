Former UNM running back dies

UNM Head Coach said the entire Lobo Football family has the Jordan and Swihart family in their thoughts and prayers.

"Romell was one of our first recruits from Cleveland High School, and he was a great young man," Davie said. "Romell went through many hardships, from a devastating knee injury to his mother's passing, while with our team. He was a great teammate and friend and his successful career at UNM was a huge source of pride for him, his family and this community.

UNM announced it will hold a moment of silence in honor of Jordan prior to Wednesday night's women's basketball game.