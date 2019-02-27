Former UNM running back dies | KOB 4
Advertisement

Former UNM running back dies

Former UNM running back dies

Joshua Panas
February 27, 2019 03:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Former UNM running back Romell Jordan has died.

Advertisement

KOB 4 is working to learn details about Jordan's death.

Jordan, the adopted brother of Boston Red Sox catcher Blake Swihart, played for UNM from 2014-2017.

UNM Head Coach said the entire Lobo Football family has the Jordan and Swihart family in their thoughts and prayers.

"Romell was one of our first recruits from Cleveland High School, and he was a great young man," Davie said. "Romell went through many hardships, from a devastating knee injury to his mother's passing, while with our team. He was a great teammate and friend and his successful career at UNM was a huge source of pride for him, his family and this community.

UNM announced it will hold a moment of silence in honor of Jordan prior to Wednesday night's women's basketball game.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: February 27, 2019 03:19 PM
Created: February 27, 2019 03:15 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Suspect identified in murder of Albuquerque teens
Stephen Goldman
15-year-old shot in the head because of road rage, recovering at UNMH
15-year-old shot in the head because of road rage, recovering at UNMH
8-year-old takes stand against father accused of forcing her into prostitution
8-year-old takes stand against father accused of forcing her into prostitution
Phone scam targets Bernalillo County residents
Phone scam targets Bernalillo County residents
Group of 180 migrants arrested at New Mexico border
Group of 180 migrants arrested at New Mexico border
Advertisement




Woman killed in shooting in SE Albuquerque
Woman killed in shooting in SE Albuquerque
Former UNM running back dies
Former UNM running back dies
Suspect identified in murder of Albuquerque teens
Stephen Goldman
The Latest: Cohen says he's worried about fate of US
Michael Cohen
Group of 180 migrants arrested at New Mexico border
Group of 180 migrants arrested at New Mexico border