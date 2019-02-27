Former UNM running back dies
Joshua Panas
February 27, 2019 03:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Former UNM running back Romell Jordan has died.
KOB 4 is working to learn details about Jordan's death.
Jordan, the adopted brother of Boston Red Sox catcher Blake Swihart, played for UNM from 2014-2017.
UNM Head Coach said the entire Lobo Football family has the Jordan and Swihart family in their thoughts and prayers.
"Romell was one of our first recruits from Cleveland High School, and he was a great young man," Davie said. "Romell went through many hardships, from a devastating knee injury to his mother's passing, while with our team. He was a great teammate and friend and his successful career at UNM was a huge source of pride for him, his family and this community.
UNM announced it will hold a moment of silence in honor of Jordan prior to Wednesday night's women's basketball game.
