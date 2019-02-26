Hundreds of kids hit the ice for annual hockey event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Ice Hockey Foundation is helping kids in the desert learn how to chill on the ice.
Over the weekend, the Outpost Ice Arena hosted its annual Free Hockey Day with about 120 kids coming through to take part in the event.
"We're just trying to show them the opportunity they have to come out and play hockey," said Jeff Thompson, President of New Mexico's Ice Hockey Foundation.
Thompson says it's much more than just playing a game, it's about teaching real-life lessons.
"It teaches you team sports. It's nothing like being a good teammate and it's just a great skill to have for the rest of your life."
