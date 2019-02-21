Isotopes release promotional schedule for 2019 season
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Isotopes have officially unveiled the 2019 promotional schedule with some events that fans are sure to cheer about this season.
The schedule includes 15 nights with fireworks and five Mariachi games.
Opening night is set for Thursday, April 4 when the 'Topes will take on the Salt Lake Bees. The first 2,000 fans, 16 and older, will get a pair of Isotopes mittens.
The Isotopes, AKA the Mariachis were a smash hit last season as they took on opponents in the Copa de la Diversion, or "Fun Cup," series. The Mariachis are the defending champs and are looking to continue that honor this season playing five games as the Mariachis.
Family Fridays are also in the 2019 lineup for the Isotopes with many different fun-themed nights including "MMA Night," and "Science Night."
Those are just a few of the highlights and fun things expected for this Isotopes season. Check out what else is on the schedule by clicking here.
