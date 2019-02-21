Isotopes release promotional schedule for 2019 season

The Isotopes, AKA the Mariachis were a smash hit last season as they took on opponents in the Copa de la Diversion, or "Fun Cup," series. The Mariachis are the defending champs and are looking to continue that honor this season playing five games as the Mariachis.

Family Fridays are also in the 2019 lineup for the Isotopes with many different fun-themed nights including "MMA Night," and "Science Night."

Those are just a few of the highlights and fun things expected for this Isotopes season. Check out what else is on the schedule by clicking here.